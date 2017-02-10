Newsvine

Report: Russia considers sending Edward Snowden back to U.S. to 'curry favor' with President Trump

An NBC News report citing U.S. intelligence sources says Russia may consider handing over Edward Snowden, the National Security Agency contractor turned whistle-blower, to the United States as a favor to President Trump.

