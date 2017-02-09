Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17119 Comments: 139351 Since: Aug 2009

Voters Claim GOP Activist's Ballot Protests Defamed Them – Courthouse News Service

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: – Courthouse News Service
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 7:56 PM
Discuss:

(CN) – Four North Carolina voters sued a Republican party activist for libel Wednesday, claiming he falsely accused them of voting illegally last November because they were felons or had voted in other states.

By RICH IVEY

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor