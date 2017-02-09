Voters Claim GOP Activist's Ballot Protests Defamed Them – Courthouse News Service

(CN) – Four North Carolina voters sued a Republican party activist for libel Wednesday, claiming he falsely accused them of voting illegally last November because they were felons or had voted in other states.
By RICH IVEY
