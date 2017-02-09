Newsvine

Long Beach Police ask for public help to identify person of interest in robberies and sexual assault

The person of interest in robberies and sexual assault is described as a young African-American male, medium height, thin to medium built.

The Long Beach Police Department would like to alert the community to incidents involving a male suspect responsible for multiple residential robberies and a subsequent sexual assault. Detectives are releasing a photo and asking for the public’s help in identifying this person of interest to further the investigation.

