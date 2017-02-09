Newsvine

MSU suspends 3 football players in sex assault probe

View Original Article: abc12.com
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (02/09/17) - Three Michigan State University football players are suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation.

Associated Press

