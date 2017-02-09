MSU suspends 3 football players in sex assault probe

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (02/09/17) - Three Michigan State University football players are suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation.
Associated Press
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (02/09/17) - Three Michigan State University football players are suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation.
Associated Press
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment