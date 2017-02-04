How Trump Is Alienating Allies and Making China Great Again [Video]

It had to be a first in the annals of presidential diplomacy: a commander-in-chief getting so addled by a phone conversation with a counterpart that he barked at the other leader and then slammed down the phone, 25 minutes into what was intended to be a one-hour conversation. Why a first? Because the leader on the line with President Donald Trump was the prime minister of Australia, as rock-ribbed an ally as the United States has. And the subject of the presidential temper tantrum? An obscure agreement for the U.S. to accept 1,250 refugees currently held in camps on the Pacific Islands of Nauru and Manus.