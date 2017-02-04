Cops: Man, 74, Gave Out Hash Cookies At Mass | The Smoking Gun

Suspect is known as "The Cookie Man" in his Indiana neighborhood
FEBRUARY 2--A 74-year-old man has been charged with distributing chocolate chip cookies laced with hash oil to fellow parishioners at an Indiana church, according to investigators.
