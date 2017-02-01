Donald Trump Jr. 'liked' tweet hoping Quebec shooter was a Muslim because it would help his dad

Donald Trump Jr. liked a post on Twitter extolling the “tremendous spike in political capital” his father, President Donald Trump, will receive once “it’s revealed that the Quebec Shooting terrorists are Muslims.”
Elizabeth Preza
