Donald Trump Jr. 'liked' tweet hoping Quebec shooter was a Muslim because it would help his dad

Wed Feb 1, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. liked a post on Twitter extolling the “tremendous spike in political capital” his father, President Donald Trump, will receive once “it’s revealed that the Quebec Shooting terrorists are Muslims.”

