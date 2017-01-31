Over 100 Defendants Charged in Government Impersonation, Fraud, and Theft Schemes Involving Tens of Thousands of Stolen Personal Identities

Wifredo A. Ferrer, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Miami Field Office, George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office, Miami Field Office Juan P. Perez, Director, Miami Dade Police Department (MDPD), Timothy Camus, Deputy Inspector General for Investigations, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), Rafiq Ahmad, Special Agent in Charge, United States Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, Miami Field Office (DOL-OIG), Mark Selby, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI), Brian Swain, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service (USSS), Miami Field Office, Antonio J. Gomez, Inspector in Charge, U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Miami Division, and Margaret Moore-Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General (SSA-OIG) announce the filing of federal charges against more than 100 defendants in 81 separate cases, dealing with over 30,000 stolen identities and the intended theft of over $60 million dollars from individuals, businesses and government agencies through fraudulent schemes.

In August 2012, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, with the collaboration of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, established the South Florida Identity Theft Refund Fraud Strike Force (Strike Force) to combat an increase in stolen identity tax refund scams. The collective efforts of the Strike Force resulted in the successful prosecution of countless stolen identity tax refund cases. However, while the wave of these pernicious offenses subsided, evolving fraud schemes have spread across South Florida. No longer limited to stolen identity tax refund fraud, the Strike Force, now Stolen Identity Fraud (SIF) Strike Force is investigating and prosecuting a variety of cases stemming from stolen personal identifying information (PII). These cases include intrusion into proprietary government databases; theft of customer account information; takeovers by identity thieves of accounts as diverse as U.S. Social Security and unemployment benefits, retail credit card accounts, and bank accounts; and the use of skimmers to steal valuable PII. These cases demonstrate that law enforcement in general and the Strike Force in particular continue to adapt to meet this insidious identity theft threat.