Justice Department Reaches Agreement with St. James Parish Louisiana School District to Desegregate Schools

The Department of Justice has reached an agreement with the St. James Parish School District in Louisiana that upon completion will end court supervision of the district’s schools. The consent order, approved yesterday by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, addresses all remaining issues in the school desegregation case, and when fully implemented will lead to the closing of that case.

The consent order, negotiated with the school district and private plaintiffs, represented by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, puts the district on a path to full unitary status within three years provided it: