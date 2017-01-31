Former Tennessee Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Federal Corruption Charges

Former Chief Administrative Deputy and Sheriff’s Uncle Also Plead Guilty

A former Rutherford County Sheriff, his former Chief Administrative Deputy, and his uncle have pleaded guilty for operating a private electronic cigarette company in the county jail for personal gain and the concealment and misrepresentation of their involvement with the business, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith of the Middle District of Tennessee.

Robert F. Arnold, 40, former Sheriff of Rutherford County, Tennessee, and his former Chief Administrative Deputy Joe L. Russell II, 50, also of Rutherford County, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, honest services fraud and extortion under color of official right on Jan. 18 and 20, respectively. Arnold’s uncle, John Vanderveer, 59, of Marietta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to attempted witness tampering on Jan. 30. The pleas were entered before Chief U.S. District Judge Kevin H. Sharp of the Middle District of Tennessee. Arnold is scheduled to be sentenced by Chief Judge Sharp on May 8, and Vanderveer and Russell are scheduled to be sentenced on May 12 and May 19, respectively. All three were indicted in May 2016 for their roles in the formation and operation of the electronic cigarette company, JailCigs LLC.

----------

Related article & Video