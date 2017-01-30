Naples Man Sentenced To More Than Eleven Years In Federal Prison For $2.2 Million Dollar Online Fraud And Identity Theft Scheme

Fort Myers, Florida – Senior United States District Judge John E. Steele today sentenced Jeffrey Ihm (49, Naples) to 11 years and 8 months in federal prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The Court ordered him to pay restitution totaling more than $2.2 million to financial institutions Wells Fargo Bank, CIT, and Key Equipment Finance. The Court also entered a forfeiture money judgment of over $2.2 million and specifically ordered the forfeiture of $315,000 of fraud proceeds previously seized from a Suncoast Credit Union checking account, as well as a house located in the Riverstone Community in Naples, that had been purchased with proceeds of the fraud scheme.