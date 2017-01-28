Newsvine

Trump fan who shot anti-Fascist protester set free while journalists face 10 years in prison for doing their jobs

A Trump supporter who shot an unarmed anti-fascist protester was released by Seattle, Washington police without charge. Meanwhile, at least six journalists arrested by the Washington, D.C. force face up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 fines on felony “riot” charges for covering protests at the presidential inauguration.

