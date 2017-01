EUGENE, Ore. – On Monday, January 23, 2017, Michael Ray Emry, 54, of John Day, Oregon, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken to unlawful possession of a fully automatic .50 caliber machine gun that was not registered to him.

After accepting the guilty plea, Judge Aiken scheduled Emry’s sentencing hearing for April 3, 2017. Emry faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.