Trump's New Tactics With the Press Follow the Old-School Authoritarian Model | Alternet

Trump's New Tactics With the Press Follow the Old-School Authoritarian Model
Journalists will be targeted in ways we didn't imagine.
By Kali Holloway / AlterNet