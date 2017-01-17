Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16783 Comments: 137599 Since: Aug 2009

Trump's New Tactics With the Press Follow the Old-School Authoritarian Model | Alternet

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAlterNet.org
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:24 AM
Discuss:

Journalists will be targeted in ways we didn't imagine.

By Kali Holloway / AlterNet
 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor