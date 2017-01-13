Former Maryland Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Federal Prison for Production of Child Pornography

Sexually Abused Two Victims and Produced Images and Videos Documenting the Abuse

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III sentenced Christopher Michael Salisbury, age 38, of Long Beach, California, formerly of Maryland, today to the maximum sentence of 60 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for two counts of production of child pornography. Judge Russell ordered that Salisbury pay a fine of $250,000. Judge Russell also ordered that upon his release from prison, Salisbury must register as a sex offender in the place where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein; Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the Criminal Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Los Angeles Field Office.