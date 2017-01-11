Newsvine

Nutella maker fights back on palm oil after cancer risk study | Reuters

Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: Reuters
Wed Jan 11, 2017
The $44 billion palm oil industry, under pressure in Europe after authorities listed the edible oil as a cancer risk, has found a vocal ally in the food sector: the maker of Nutella.

Italian confectionery firm Ferrero has taken a public stand in defense of an ingredient that some other food companies in the country are boycotting. It has launched an advertising campaign to assure the public about the safety of Nutella, its flagship product which makes up about a fifth of its sales.

By Francesca Landini and Giancarlo Navach | ALBA, Italy

