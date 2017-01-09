Trump Wants to Allow Concealed Weapons Everywhere—This Bill Would Do That | Mother Jones

It would also undo a federal ban on guns in schools.

Shortly after Donald Trump won the election, Todd Rathner, a prominent gun rights lobbyist, said that gun owners were eager to "go on the offense at the federal level." Among their top priorities was national reciprocity legislation: A law guaranteeing that people with concealed-carry permits from one state could take their guns into any other state, even if that state has stricter limits on carrying concealed weapons. Sure enough, on the first day of the new session of Congress, Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) introduced the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017.