Federal Funds Stolen From Non-Profit Health Care Clinics

The staff of two non-profit health care clinics diligently worked to offer critical medical care and services to the most vulnerable residents—young and old—of the Birmingham, Alabama, region. And to carry out its operations, the clinics received funds from a federal program specifically designed to offer a community safety net for the uninsured, the poor, the homeless, migrant and seasonal farm workers, and public housing residents.

But enter Jonathan Dunning, former CEO of both non-profits who—while working for the clinics and even after he left—orchestrated and carried out a seven-year criminal scheme to defraud the clinics and the federal government out of more than $16 million. The scheme severely affected the quality of care that clinic patients received.