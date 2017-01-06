Newsvine

Par4TheCourse

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16689 Comments: 137013 Since: Aug 2009

Federal Funds Stolen From Non-Profit Health Care Clinics

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse View Original Article: — FBI
Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 5:49 PM
Discuss:

The staff of two non-profit health care clinics diligently worked to offer critical medical care and services to the most vulnerable residents—young and old—of the Birmingham, Alabama, region. And to carry out its operations, the clinics received funds from a federal program specifically designed to offer a community safety net for the uninsured, the poor, the homeless, migrant and seasonal farm workers, and public housing residents. 

But enter Jonathan Dunning, former CEO of both non-profits who—while working for the clinics and even after he left—orchestrated and carried out a seven-year criminal scheme to defraud the clinics and the federal government out of more than $16 million. The scheme severely affected the quality of care that clinic patients received.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor