Trump Praises Fox News For Spreading Russian Propaganda On US Television

Donald Trump used his position as president-elect to praise Fox News for their pro-Putin coverage, while criticizing two other networks who reported the facts about Russian spying activities in the US.
Jason Easley
Donald Trump used his position as president-elect to praise Fox News for their pro-Putin coverage, while criticizing two other networks who reported the facts about Russian spying activities in the US.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment