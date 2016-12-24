Newsvine

Par4TheCourse

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16590 Comments: 136377 Since: Aug 2009

'I'm Just Glad Obama Didn't Take All Our Gunz!': Feds Arrest Man For Threatening Trump on Facebook | Law News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse View Original Article: lawnewz.com
Seeded on Sat Dec 24, 2016 7:43 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Authorities in Florida arrested and charged a man with making Facebook threats towards President-elect Donald Trump.

A federal judge on Friday ordered 59-year-old  Kevin Krohn held without bail, pending another hearing next week.

Chris White

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor