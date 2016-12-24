'I'm Just Glad Obama Didn't Take All Our Gunz!': Feds Arrest Man For Threatening Trump on Facebook | Law News

Authorities in Florida arrested and charged a man with making Facebook threats towards President-elect Donald Trump.
A federal judge on Friday ordered 59-year-old Kevin Krohn held without bail, pending another hearing next week.
Chris White
Authorities in Florida arrested and charged a man with making Facebook threats towards President-elect Donald Trump.
A federal judge on Friday ordered 59-year-old Kevin Krohn held without bail, pending another hearing next week.
Chris White
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment